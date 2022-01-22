Letter: Keep Sundays for recreational users of public lands

Sen. Chap Peterson, D-Fairfax City, has posted a bill in the Virginia Senate which would extend the legal firearms hunting seasons for game animals on public lands to include Sundays — in addition to every other day of the week, as the law already allows.

Gun hunters complain that they have only two days a week when they are not working and could pursue game.

Other recreational users of our public land have the same restrictions on our free time. It isn't fair for one well-funded group to monopolize the properties seven days a week.

All Virginians pay taxes that significantly support the maintenance of our public lands, and we should be able to use the properties at least one day a week without safety concerns.

Senator Peterson's bill would impact the ability of many recreational users to bike, hike, birdwatch, camp, fish, horseback ride, admire wildflowers, seek mushrooms, etc. without fear of being accidentally shot.

Please let your state senators and delegates know that all of us deserve safe access to the land we support through our taxes, even if it is only on Sundays.

Louise Dooley, Lexington