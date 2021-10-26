Letter: Keep Susan Anderson on Blacksburg Town Council

Susan Anderson’s service on Blacksburg Town Council has been exemplary.

She has worked with other council members to move the town forward with development that balances economic growth and quality of life.

Thanks in part to her work, we have a livelier downtown area that continues to improve. Many of these changes have helped to fill empty stores with new businesses and bring more options to downtown visitors.

The growth of our small town has been a point of friction for some in the community. Within the limits of what a town council in Virginia can do, she has made every effort to manage development in a way that keeps Blacksburg a great place to live.

As a member of the town’s housing board, she is working actively to increase the amount of affordable housing available.

Never in a rush to judgment, she listens carefully to all points of view before coming to a decision.

Over the years, she has demonstrated a consistent concern for input from citizens about what matters to them which is important in maintaining the integrity and character of our neighborhoods.