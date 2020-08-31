Letter: Keep your mouth shut

The staff who selects your letters to be printed need to be more selective. I became infuriated on Saturday, July 25, after reading a letter that consisted of nothing more than personal political ramblings. Everyone has an opinion (to expand on the latter statement would require me to use a derogatory two phrase word; therefore I will not).
I subscribe to your newspaper because it brings entertainment and world highlights. It is enough that we are blasted every day about what Trump is saying and doing. Now we have to be blasted with written ravings from ordinary John or Jane Doe. Why can't you dedicate some inspiring letter on how to diplomatically combat racism, political unrest and personal help tips on how to combat the coronavirus? This nonsense that you are now printing is causing stress and contributing to the negatives listed above. Perhaps, some enjoy. I am sick and tired of seeing it in print. I realize that you (The Roanoke Times) have the legal granted authority to print by choice. BUT, you also have the option of keeping your mouth or printers shut. A close friend of mine in conversation said that "ignorance is not worth a response." I am not ignorant and therefore will not unsubscribe to my only present link to the world news.
BECKY COOPER
ROANOKE
