Letter: Keeping children safe is everyone's issue

COVID-19 and measures to protect those around the world and in Virginia may raise political questions, but the fight to keep us all safe to the best possible ability is certainly a bipartisan and an everyone issue.

I had already written the Roanoke County School Board asking masks remain a required school precaution.

The board plans to seek input from Dr. Rosa Atkins, who joined VDOE in July of 2021 and was appointed to her state superintendent role Jan. 3. I would encourage Virginians across the state to loudly and clearly express a pro-mask message and action.

I am not questioning America’s freedom value. I am not questioning parent rights.

I am questioning implied logic and wisdom in circumstances no one expected to face.

At all times we have a unified responsibility to keep our most valuable future resource, most vulnerable population, and least represented group — our children and youth — safe.

Without hesitation new challenges and available information and research would suggest seeking greater protections, not less, for our students at this moment. Education and its sustainable benefits are precious, but a young person's life and health take priority. Those are primary obligations of elected officials and leaders.

I can still remember my sons' renowned local pediatrician charging me with a primary responsibility to keep them alive from their birth moment. Our children are a gift not to be taken lightly. Many friends serving in school settings comprehend this all too well.

As a constituent, it is my sincere hope the Roanoke County School Board will carefully review and reconsider any decision to remove use of masks from the schools. Should they make such a decision, I ask they follow with an immediate offer of full online or in person options in a safe masked and distanced environment for those requiring a school-based setting. Online from home options should be immediately available to any student impacted by this new choice that fails to comply with a General Assembly passed legal measure. 

Rita Evans, Roanoke 

Catch the latest in Opinion

