Letter: Keeping children safe is everyone's issue

COVID-19 and measures to protect those around the world and in Virginia may raise political questions, but the fight to keep us all safe to the best possible ability is certainly a bipartisan and an everyone issue.
I had already written the Roanoke County School Board asking masks remain a required school precaution.
The board plans to seek input from Dr. Rosa Atkins, who joined VDOE in July of 2021 and was appointed to her state superintendent role Jan. 3. I would encourage Virginians across the state to loudly and clearly express a pro-mask message and action.
I am not questioning America’s freedom value. I am not questioning parent rights.
I am questioning implied logic and wisdom in circumstances no one expected to face.
At all times we have a unified responsibility to keep our most valuable future resource, most vulnerable population, and least represented group — our children and youth — safe.
People are also reading…
Without hesitation new challenges and available information and research would suggest seeking greater protections, not less, for our students at this moment. Education and its sustainable benefits are precious, but a young person's life and health take priority. Those are primary obligations of elected officials and leaders.
I can still remember my sons' renowned local pediatrician charging me with a primary responsibility to keep them alive from their birth moment. Our children are a gift not to be taken lightly. Many friends serving in school settings comprehend this all too well.
As a constituent, it is my sincere hope the Roanoke County School Board will carefully review and reconsider any decision to remove use of masks from the schools. Should they make such a decision, I ask they follow with an immediate offer of full online or in person options in a safe masked and distanced environment for those requiring a school-based setting. Online from home options should be immediately available to any student impacted by this new choice that fails to comply with a General Assembly passed legal measure.
Rita Evans, Roanoke