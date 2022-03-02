Letter: Kegley exemplified the servant leader

When Abraham Lincoln used the expression "better angels of our nature" in his inaugural address, he may have had George Kegley in mind.

George exemplified servant leadership, devoting his time, talents and financial resources to numerous causes and charitable organizations in the Roanoke Valley. Whether it was helping to feed the hungry through service on Feeding Southwest Virginia's board, giving the gift of literacy by supporting Blue Ridge Literacy's programming, or helping preserve our history and heritage through service to the Roanoke Valley Historical Society board, George was always a willing and devoted volunteer.

I hope that his life of service and care will long be remembered and that it will inspire others in our community to follow in the footsteps of this wonderful servant leader, who will be missed by many.

Greg Feldmann, Roanoke