Letter: Kicking the fossil fuel habit takes action

Kicking fossil-fuel habit takes action

I, and others, have often written that the opponents of fossil fuels and those concerned about climate change should act. However, not enough are. The message needs to be repeated often.

Almost all projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline are destined to be built regardless of the damage they inflict on individuals or the environment because the U.S. and the other rich countries of the world are addicted to cheap fossil fuels.

We’re all addicted to comfort, convenience, and the cheap stuff produced by the poor people of the world.

Concern about climate change and environmental destruction didn’t prevent the great howling that arose when the price of gasoline went up recently along with almost everything else.

Americans demand cheap stuff. The manufacture and distribution of cheap stuff requires cheap fossil fuels.

So, if you object to the Mountain Valley Pipeline and are concerned about global warming and the environment, take action.

Downsize your energy bills. Reduce your use of natural gas or get off it completely.

Reduce your use of gasoline. Save your money. Turn it down, switch it off, leave it parked.

Bob Egbert, Roanoke