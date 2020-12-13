Letter: Kids need education, food and insurance

They say they are pro-life, when really they are PRO-BIRTH, since once that kid arrives in this world they don't care if it is dressed, has a place to sleep, gets to have food in the stomach as you keep saying don't expand food stamps and Medicaid, the program that feeds and keeps them healthy. I am sure you don't want kids in the country that are sick due to lack of medical coverage, do you?

Also, you need to offer the kids an education that is worth anything, and we already know the teachers are the least paid for what they do, and the most important thing, parents that love them. You can force them to have kids, that does not mean they are going to treat them with love. You do know that after being forced to have it and after they do it will be dropped off at the nearest firehouse, maybe adopted or sent to foster care. Make sure you put lots of money into the foster care system as well as DCF, Dept. of Children and Families, is underfunded and it is already badly broken and roughly 1,600 children die each year due to abuse and neglect. Let me repeat that 1,600 kids die each year! And I know about the abuse from experience.