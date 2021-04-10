Letter: Killing wildlife for a prize

I favor proposed legislation to prohibit killing contests.

I am a hunter, hunting since a young age for 70-plus years, from a family of hunting ancestors. I now mostly volunteer for wildlife activities including hunter education.

Department of Wildlife Resources hunter education curriculum emphasizes ethics that respect wildlife, other hunters, what the public thinks and that hunting is not a competitive sport. To teach young hunters these ethics and then expose them to killing contests sends the wrong contrasting message. We as hunters, at less than 5% of the population, enjoy a favorable approval from the public at nearly 80%, but the public and many hunters are outraged by killing wildlife for only money or prize. If hunters are to hold a favorable public rating, then it is our duty to stop killing contests, to respect ethical hunters and our wildlife by preserving biodiversity.

Killing contests clearly violate the North America Model of Wildlife Conservation by commercializing killing events and killing wildlife for no legitimate purpose. This regulation is necessary for DWR to enforce.