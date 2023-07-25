Kudos to Becky Cannaday Merchant for her "audacious" proposal which the Times accurately called a modest proposal ("A modest proposal about gun education," July 11).

If you search "What makes the AR-15 style rifle the weapon of choice for mass shooters?" (CBS News, "60 Minutes"), they did the tests she proposes back in 2018 and reran the piece after Uvalde.

Even a pro-gun website response to it said, "So yes, it’s true, when someone is shot with a .223/5.56 round, the wound is more devastating than one inflicted with a 9mm bullet. The rifle round has about three to four times the energy of the pistol round."

If only our NRA Three Mouseketeers (Griffith, Good and Cline) and other "pro-life" reps would love school children more than assault rifles.

Joe Krcmaric, Bedford