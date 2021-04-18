Letter: Kudos for regional tourism approach

Kudos to the New River Valley tourism officials and especially to Radford Tourism Director Deb Cooney, who took the lead in maximizing a $20,000 tourism grant that will benefit the entire New River Valley economy.

Collaboration is what it is about as the tourism directors of four counties—Floyd, Pulaski, Giles, Montgomery, and the City of Radford wisely unite to promote tourism throughout the region via a series of promotional spots airing on Blue Ridge PBS based in Roanoke. The group also partnered on creating a regional website, www.VisitNRV.com.

It makes so much sense to collaborate, but why stop there?

Leaders in other fields, including but not limited to tourism and the arts and culture, might consider embracing a similar regional perspective.

While examples of partnerships exist at the infrastructure level, many more opportunities seem possible resulting in countless potential benefits.