 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kudos for regional tourism approach
0 comments

Letter: Kudos for regional tourism approach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kudos to the New River Valley tourism officials and especially to Radford Tourism Director Deb Cooney, who took the lead in maximizing a $20,000 tourism grant that will benefit the entire New River Valley economy.

Collaboration is what it is about as the tourism directors of four counties—Floyd, Pulaski, Giles, Montgomery, and the City of Radford wisely unite to promote tourism throughout the region via a series of promotional spots airing on Blue Ridge PBS based in Roanoke. The group also partnered on creating a regional website, www.VisitNRV.com.

It makes so much sense to collaborate, but why stop there?

Leaders in other fields, including but not limited to tourism and the arts and culture, might consider embracing a similar regional perspective.

While examples of partnerships exist at the infrastructure level, many more opportunities seem possible resulting in countless potential benefits.

The New River Valley Regional Commission does a great job with addressing regionally significant issues and opportunities and it’s time for more of those partnerships to be developed. Their NRV Livability study includes the following: “Consider development of a non-profit regional arts council with paid staff… dedicated to promoting, supporting and expanding cultural activities in the region and integrating the arts and culture into the lives of all residents.”

Let’s begin a dialogue to strengthen what a regional approach might mean for our beautiful and versatile New River Valley that offers so much.

Susan Lockwood, Radford

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: A time for common sense

President Trump's accomplishments are amazing considering the vitriol endured from the biased media, uninformed public and Democrat leaders.

Letters

Letter: The party of Honest Abe

The word impeach comes from the French word "empeechier," meaning to impede, stop, entangle. The second impeachment of Trump has entangled the…

Letters

Letter: Choice

My understanding is that people who oppose a woman's right to choose whether to give birth are against abortion because it is murder, it's bar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert