Letter: Kudos to city landscapers
Letter: Kudos to city landscapers

Wow, and a big thanks to the city of Roanoke landscaping division of the parks and recreation department.

The crepe myrtles, firepower nandinas and other flowering plants around the traffic circle and its approaches in the southeast section of the city are popping with color.

The effect is beautiful to behold and worth a drive around the circle.

Kudos to the planners, planters, pruners and protectors.

Also, the hanging planters with begonias and bearded moss are pleasing to the eye and a welcome addition to the downtown streets. They sure look good in this warm weather.

Mike Ferguson, Roanoke

 

