Letter: Kudos to CVS
Letter: Kudos to CVS

After reading so many letters praising the Health Department and its issuance of the COVID vaccines, it seemed appropriate to give equal recognition to CVS management and staff for the top-notch service they are providing in the vaccine distribution effort.

We signed up with the health department as soon as they began accepting registrations.

We updated that registration as necessary and qualified for level 1B, early 70s with underlying health conditions. So many of us in this category have worked so hard to follow the CDC guidelines in order to stay healthy and were so happy that the scientific community worked a miracle to bring the vaccine to the public so quickly. Then the excruciating wait began for our chance to get the shot.

When CVS began distributing the vaccine, we were able to get an appointment slot during the second week of their service. That appointment was a bit hectic – lots of eager and anxious senior citizens with appointments milling around inside and outside of the store – and it took an hour.

For our next vaccine appointments, CVS had taken steps to eliminate that unhealthy crowd situation and handled appointments by text while patients waited in their car for their turn. The whole process had been streamlined down to an extraordinarily efficient 20 minutes and that included the 15 minute wait after receiving the shot.

Thanks to CVS, we can now hug our family and enjoy a cautiously normal life again. Bravo, CVS! Job well done!

Diane Glazebrook, Troutville

 

