Letter: Kudos to CVS

After reading so many letters praising the Health Department and its issuance of the COVID vaccines, it seemed appropriate to give equal recognition to CVS management and staff for the top-notch service they are providing in the vaccine distribution effort.

We signed up with the health department as soon as they began accepting registrations.

We updated that registration as necessary and qualified for level 1B, early 70s with underlying health conditions. So many of us in this category have worked so hard to follow the CDC guidelines in order to stay healthy and were so happy that the scientific community worked a miracle to bring the vaccine to the public so quickly. Then the excruciating wait began for our chance to get the shot.

When CVS began distributing the vaccine, we were able to get an appointment slot during the second week of their service. That appointment was a bit hectic – lots of eager and anxious senior citizens with appointments milling around inside and outside of the store – and it took an hour.