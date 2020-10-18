 Skip to main content
Letter: Kudos to the registrar's office
We cannot begin to express how impressed we are with the Roanoke County Registrar’s office. With a small team of people they have managed to make a physical move across the county and work around renovations, some of which were not completed until the day before early voting started. At the same time, they had to adjust to new voting rules which changed with barely enough time to implement them. And of course, plan and prep to create a COVID-19 safe voting space. On top of this they are experiencing an increase of voter registration and requests for absentee ballots, 15,000 and counting. Through it all when a voter calls with questions or concerns they always get an authentic smile, a patient explanation, all with good cheer. We, the members of the Roanoke County Electoral Board, are so proud of this hard working staff and volunteers.

As a result of careful planning and hard work, the Registrar, Anna Cloeter, and her dedicated staff, have not missed a step in keeping the general daily workflow moving at the same time processing a steady stream of more than 500 voters a day. Impressive to be sure.

We are also proud of Roanoke County citizens. We thank you for the respect and courtesy shown in adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. We thank you for helping to keep our devoted staff safe.

KEN SRPAN, CHAIR

JEFF KRASNOW, VICE CHAIR

GAILEN MILES, SECRETARY

ROANOKE COUNTY ELECTORAL BOARD MEMBERS

