Letter: Kudos to the registrar's office

We cannot begin to express how impressed we are with the Roanoke County Registrar’s office. With a small team of people they have managed to make a physical move across the county and work around renovations, some of which were not completed until the day before early voting started. At the same time, they had to adjust to new voting rules which changed with barely enough time to implement them. And of course, plan and prep to create a COVID-19 safe voting space. On top of this they are experiencing an increase of voter registration and requests for absentee ballots, 15,000 and counting. Through it all when a voter calls with questions or concerns they always get an authentic smile, a patient explanation, all with good cheer. We, the members of the Roanoke County Electoral Board, are so proud of this hard working staff and volunteers.