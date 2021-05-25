Letter: Lack of balance between entitlements and rights

This letter is in response to Michael Yager’s (May 10, "Are we asking the right questions about gun violence?") and Joseph Elligson’s (May 17, "Culture of violence") letters.
I support the wider use of the current NICS background check system and support greater efforts to insure that state and federal agencies provide the required information on which the system depends.
I support gun owner responsibilities interwoven with gun rights. I do not support proposed “universal background checks” as these proposals amount to gun and gun owner registration.
I want to discuss the lack of balance between “entitlements,” “rights” and “responsibilities.”
Large segments of our population (including but not limited to gun rights organizations) loudly proclaim for their various “entitlements” or “rights”; these same groups remain largely publicly silent about the responsibilities interwoven with those same rights.
It seems that a great many people believe they have the right to say and or do whatever they want without any personal consequences or regard for truth.
In my 70+ years our society as become ruder and cruder, and the definition of the noun “fact” is now twisted beyond recognition. My parents advice: “If you can’t say something nice, it is usually better to say nothing” is long gone from current society.
To Yager’s point I have long argued that “tools” (guns, knives, hammers, etc.) are only misused by “humans,” and if you don’t deal with the “human” aspect of violence, your efforts to reduce violence will fail.
Elligson, along with Grossman, Paulsen and others, rightly criticizes the entertainment value (glorification?) that our culture sees in verbal and physical violence; we glorify the “badass.”
Proposed corrective actions oriented only on the “tools” have and will continue to fail.
When we as a society begin to recognize and remember that “responsibilities” (duties) are an obligatory part of “rights”; and we, individually and collectively, make concerted efforts to change our ‘human” behavior, (respect other humans, because they are human) then, perhaps, the violence of our culture hopefully may begin to decrease.
Dana Jacobs, Blue Ridge