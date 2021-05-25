Letter: Lack of balance between entitlements and rights

This letter is in response to Michael Yager’s (May 10, "Are we asking the right questions about gun violence?") and Joseph Elligson’s (May 17, "Culture of violence") letters.

I support the wider use of the current NICS background check system and support greater efforts to insure that state and federal agencies provide the required information on which the system depends.

I support gun owner responsibilities interwoven with gun rights. I do not support proposed “universal background checks” as these proposals amount to gun and gun owner registration.

I want to discuss the lack of balance between “entitlements,” “rights” and “responsibilities.”

Large segments of our population (including but not limited to gun rights organizations) loudly proclaim for their various “entitlements” or “rights”; these same groups remain largely publicly silent about the responsibilities interwoven with those same rights.

It seems that a great many people believe they have the right to say and or do whatever they want without any personal consequences or regard for truth.