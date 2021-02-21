Letter: Lack of concern

Imagine, if you will, taking your most beloved loved one who is critically ill up to the doors of your Emergency Room of your local hospital and seeing a sign on the door, “we have moved to 7849 Main Street.”
No phone number or a simple arrow pointing which direction on Main Street since it’s the same street as to where you are. You’re in a state of panic for your loved one and start driving down Main Street like Peters Creek Road, where is it impossible to see any building numbers to indicate if you’re going in the right direction, with your attention trying to be on the road and looking for a building number and in a second you look up and there are those orange barrels for the lane being closed and you have to slam on the brakes throwing your love one to the floor of the back seat. If I had swerved to the left I could have caused a major accident, God only knows killing how many people. Once you now see a building number you realize you've gone the wrong direction and that you must turn around.
Because of the virus, you can’t just walk in, more time to call and explain about your loved one's situation, giving information and finally a stretcher brought out to take your loved one in.
This was the horror I went through in taking my beloved best friend in the world to the Emergency Vet on Peters Creek Road, where I had to end his life. Fortunately time would have made no difference. If they had informed the public in this paper, I missed it, and if they didn’t, they should have.
This is just to let you know the place has moved, and therein of common sense to have better informed information on the door. It is also a testament and why plain common sense is not required to have building numbers located and large enough to see while driving on commercial strips is it not? They certainly showed a grave lack of concern to the public and their customers.
E. Duane Howard, Roanoke