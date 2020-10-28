Letter: Lack of leadership is noted

In listening to interviews this morning concerning Trump versus Biden, I was fascinated that most supported Trump. The main cause appeared to be opposition to abortions. The quandary over the deaths of fetuses over the demise of approximately 200,000 people didn't seem to exist in making their decision.

Our president has been totally defiant against the recommendations of authoritarians specializing in science and medicine. His obstinacy could only have added to the outrageous number of deaths that have occurred. A lack of leadership was and is sorely noted unless you've been impressed with his wacky theories and obvious lack of action.