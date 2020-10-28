 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lack of leadership is noted
0 comments

Letter: Lack of leadership is noted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In listening to interviews this morning concerning Trump versus Biden, I was fascinated that most supported Trump. The main cause appeared to be opposition to abortions. The quandary over the deaths of fetuses over the demise of approximately 200,000 people didn't seem to exist in making their decision.

Our president has been totally defiant against the recommendations of authoritarians specializing in science and medicine. His obstinacy could only have added to the outrageous number of deaths that have occurred. A lack of leadership was and is sorely noted unless you've been impressed with his wacky theories and obvious lack of action.

Blanche Hamden, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Don't tread on me

An important part of our American heritage is the Boston Tea Party. When the Bostonians were unfairly taxed, they took out their resentment wi…

Letters

Letter: American Dynasty

With a brand-new political season, there’s a bumper-crop of new signage. One of these caught my eye and I checked it out on Amazon. It says: “…

Letters

Letter: Tear up your ballot

What is Pete Hamilton of Rockbridge County smoking or is he off his medication (Oct. 11 letter, "This ballot is defective")? I have never read…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert