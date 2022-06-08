Letter: Lack of Scott Robertson Tournament coverage a major missed opportunity

On May 20-22, Roanoke hosted the 38th Annual Scott Robertson Memorial Junior Golf Tournament.

This is an internationally known event that brings to the Roanoke Valley top junior golfers from around the country and the world, and also includes some of our best local junior talent.

It is organized and operated by local staff and volunteers. It was sponsored by Truist and supported by numerous local contributors. It brings families and friends of the participants to the Roanoke Valley, and is fondly remembered by the players.

Unfortunately, the Scott Robertson Memorial was not covered, or even mentioned, either before or after the event, by the Roanoke Times. This happened even though Debbie Ferguson, Tournament Administrator, sent press releases, emails and phone messages to your paper. What a disappointing failure on the part of our local paper, ignoring this premier event right here in Roanoke.

Local golf fans and junior golfers would have enjoyed seeing these talented players participate in this three day event at Roanoke Country Club. We are sorry the newspaper did not run at least a brief story prior to the event so Roanokers would have known when to come out and what to expect. There was a strong field of 90 boys 15 and over and 24 boys 14 and under, from an applicant field of 368. There was an equally strong field of 39 girls 15 and over and 12 girls 14 and under, from an applicant field of 100. The field included eight All Americans, 33 players ranked in the top 100 in the country and represented 23 states and 12 countries. Thirteen participants were local junior golfers.

The caliber of play was outstanding, and in the end, the winners were:

Byungho Lee, boys 15 and over, from Plano, Texas.

Brandon Sipe, boys 14 and under, from Yorktown.

Katie Cranston, girls 15 and over, from Ontario, Canada.

Alisa Davidova, girls 14 and under, from right here in Roanoke.

This was an opportunity for area residents to see talented junior golfers destined to go on to top flight college programs, with some likely going on to the PGA and LPGA tours. In fact, Justin Thomas, winner this weekend of the PGA Championship, played in the Scott Robertson Memorial in 2008, one of a number of former participants currently on the professional tours.

We hope in the future our local paper will report on this event, to not only recognize the efforts and talents of all who participated and made this tournament a success, but also to inspire our local youth to strive for success, whether in golf or other ventures. It was a lost opportunity this year.

Tim Bibee and Mack McClung, Scott Robertson Memorial Tournament Co-Chairs

Editor's note: Because of staffing reductions, The Roanoke Times is limiting its coverage of amateur sports outside of college and high school play. We still will publish results on our Scoreboard page if sent to sports@roanoke.com.