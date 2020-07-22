Letter: Learn from the past

Do you remember when your history teacher told you, you need to learn from your past so we can move forward into the future? Apparently those protesting today either weren’t taught about similar events in the past or simply forgot their own history.
Protests going back 101 years starting in 1919 dealt with the exact same issues from police brutality to racial inequality. Riots and protests like the 1919 Chicago Riots, the Harlem Riots of 1935 and 1943, and multiple protests and riots from 1965 to 1968 all resulted in commissions with excellent recommendations that included housing reformation, emergency literacy programs for people of color to help adapt to their surroundings better, better public transportation, healthcare services and so much more. All meant to help minority black communities grow. Those recommendations while excellent, never were implemented.
So, say you are a protester and are able to defund the police or simply dismantle their racist actions as they are the popular asks for this round of civil unrest due to the police in general. Do you have any plans, if you get these asks, to follow through? Where would that police funding then go? Do you have plans to help guide legislators where the funding would go? Even if you required something like a dismantling racism workshop, how do you get rid of literally 400 years of racism in a day?
So far, I have seen little organization amongst organizers to do more than claim a victory. They seem to have no need to plan after that. They think we'll assume all is well then move to the next injustice. What good does that do any black American trying to better their lives if no one is there to help guide them on something as simple as a follow up after a victory or explain why it's important to do so? I can tell you why. Because if you don’t follow up and make sure you follow up with any ask, what you see happening today will happen seven times worse tomorrow!
CHARLES ROBINS
CHRISTIANSBURG
