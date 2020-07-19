Letter: Learning curve

Black Lives Matter so we need to look at where they live in neighborhoods that lack services and where many African Americans work and receive an indecent minimum wage. In 1994, according to an article written by Cal Thomas on June 11, one Republican congressman proposed a contract with America to strengthen and reinforce values like health, strong families, faith, and home and property ownership. What he didn't propose was a decent minimum wage. What he didn't propose was police reform. What he didn't propose was health care reform.
Not long ago a man campaigning said, "Enough waiting... There is no task or project too great... And maybe the greatest potential is in the African American community." He tried to destroy the Affordable Care Act and millions lost their health insurance. African Americans, many of whom were minimum wage earners, had health insurance for the first time under Obamacare. If he valued the health and well-being of African Americans and many other low wage earners, he didn't show it. It was a sales pitch by Donald Trump.
We need a president that is ahead of the learning curve. We need someone with compassion, the ability to listen, and the experience needed to get things done in these difficult times.
FRANCIS MATHEWS
RADFORD
