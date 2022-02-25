Letter: Learning from the master

In his Feb. 17 opinion piece "Why the Left Wants Our Children," William Skaff gives a master class in dressing up nonsense as substance.

So adept is he that I am still pondering his accomplishment, but here's what I've learned so far:

1) Use numbered points. They suggest an organized, rational mind.

2) Write catchy headings like "A terroristic secret police" — a reference to the Capitol Police who heroically protected congressional members.

3) Begin with a striking thesis and, once it has done its work of alarming the reader, drop it. To wit: Talk about Russian communist indoctrination of children in relation to Critical Race Theory, then shift to a discussion of secret police, election bills, etc.

4) Recycle debunked old claims: The Obama administration bought up ammunition as a backdoor gun-control policy (whereas the real reason for shortages of ammo then was the explosion of gun ownership).

5) Mischaracterize concepts: Critical race theory claims that "white people are inherently racist and oppressors and Black people are inherently victims" (when what it claims is that racism is embedded in legal systems, like, at one time, slavery).

6) Cite well-known if unreliable non-authorities: "According to Glenn Beck ..."

7) Assume a vast, multi-pronged conspiracy: Facebook is limiting free speech (instead of lies). Climate change policies are really disguised attempts to regulate business (instead of straightforward efforts to stave off an existential threat). COVID mandates may be intended "to condition citizens to surrender individual freedoms" (instead of to save their lives).

8) Throw in religion, without bothering to relate it to anything very clearly: "In the Judeo-Christian tradition, there is a sacramental character to child rearing." A sacrament the communists, being atheists, ignored? Is that the point?

9) Have your op-ed placed where one might expect an editorial to appear.

Well, maybe this was just a slip-up in the page layout, rather than another instance of Mr. Skaff's ingenuity.

H. Scott Butler, Blacksburg

Editor's note: William Skaff's commentary appeared on the second page of opinion content on Feb. 17, page A7, under a label of "Commentary." It represented Mr. Skaff's opinion only.