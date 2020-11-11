Letter: Leave the Cornershot alone

I thought we’d all be spared reading yet more politically-charged commentary that we get constantly in the Times when I turn to the daily CornerShot - unfortunately I was proven wrong with the Sept. 9 comment. Typically we can expect some uplifting words of encouragement concerning grandchildren, home gardens, sunsets, walks on beaches, etc. However today we were subjected to vituperative comments concerning Confederate statues coupled with a very thinly-veiled attack on the Catholic Church. Please, enough is enough! Many people are rapidly becoming tired of reading about riots, “marches”, coronavirus/ mask confrontations and other disruptions to society. Let's leave the CornerShot as I assume it was meant to be - a respite and oasis of sorts where we focus on the positive aspects of life!