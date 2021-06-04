Letter: Lee Hill has ability to run Sheriff's office

I retired from Roanoke City Sheriff's Office after a 30-year career. I worked under four sheriffs during my time there. All came up through the ranks except one sheriff. To maintain the integrity of that person I will not mention names.

I feel that because of the lack of experience and knowledge, the deputies during that sheriff's tenure paid a price for that to a certain extent. One example: There was a multiplier offered to ALL the sheriffs' offices throughout Virginia which meant that when a deputy retired the multiplier would give them an additional $200-$300 per month for their retirement. There was a deadline on the paperwork and this particular Sheriff did not sign the paperwork within the time frame, therefore the deputies that work at Roanoke City Sheriff's Office then and now will never get this. However, all sheriff's in the state automatically got the multiplier including this particular sheriff.