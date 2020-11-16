Letter: Lee Monument has reached its "Waterloo"

The Lee Monument in Richmond may have finally reached its “Waterloo!” Richmond Circuit Court Judge Reilly Marchant’s opinion on Oct. 27 ruled that “in light of shifting public policy” Virginia no longer honors the Confederacy and no longer be in violation of the Virginia Constitution. So with the stroke of judicial pen this part of Virginia history from over 130 years ago is no longer protected. I find that this is also in contravention of American public policy that allows citizens to be relative involved in this legislation.

What may still be interesting is that my Injunction against Governor Northam and Mayor Stoney in Richmond Circuit Court CL20003436-00 is still pending before the Court. I renew my fear that under the “new public policy” the memorials and statues of World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan may meet the same fate as the Lee Memorial. Be that as it may I rest with the knowledge that I may be the last Virginian to stand up for our history and perhaps for the future of the other memorials and statues.