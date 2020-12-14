Letter: Lee monument is not garbage

Julie Markovitz’s letter (Oct. 11, “Why dump monument there?”) is correct about her praise for the Grandin Village area. It is indeed the best neighborhood anywhere, combining beauty and great neighbors. But here is where I am offended: “Once again the Confederate South gets an opportunity to be deified, the traitors get a place of honor, …” and calling the monument to Robert E. Lee “garbage.”
Robert E. Lee is the reason we are not still fighting, and Northerners can come here without fear for their lives. After the surrender, Lee’s soldiers asked for his blessing to go on fighting. Instead, Lee told them to be “good citizens in their new country.” They obeyed their commander. As President of Washington College (W&L), Lee’s greatest desire and work was for reconciliation between the North and the South during the last five years of his life.
My parents moved our family from New York City to Atlanta during World War II. When our apartment owner’s son came home from the war, we were evicted to make room for the son. My mother suspected anti-Northern bias and complained to the real estate board. The eviction notice was withdrawn. Northerners were protected in the South.
The U.S. military kept Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America for two years at Fort Monroe, at first in irons. Davis was a Constitutional scholar and believed that states had an unquestionable right to leave the Union, although he argued against secession in the 1858. Davis was not executed as a traitor because the lawyers had no case. Not to mention that he had been a U.S. Army officer and hero in the Mexican-American War (1846-1848), as well as a U.S. Senator and Secretary of War for President Pierce. There was never an official apology to him or to the South.
Only the revered Robert E. Lee could have persuaded a suffering segment of our population to reconcile with their destroyers. The monument honoring this American leader is not garbage. I am utterly appalled at this treatment.
Gail Tansill Lambert, Roanoke
