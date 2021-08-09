Letter: Lee Plaza and Johnny Reb statues

Why can’t Lee Plaza be named after one of the Founding Fathers from Virginia, Richard Henry Lee, and leave it Lee Plaza? Are streets named Lee going to be renamed, also?

As for the Confederate soldier in front of courthouses, are liberal Democrats, white guilters and scared politicians saying that my Confederate ancestor is not worthy of a statue?

Southerners were tired of being pushed around then and we are still tired of being pushed around.

All you people out there who are scared to death to see a Confederate statue, then don’t look at it. If you get the shivers, then don’t look at it. It’s made of stone. It’s not going to hurt you.

Calvin Lee Weddle,

Roanoke