Letter: Lee's interactions with and views of African Americans ignored

A 2017 Atlantic article titled “The Myth of the Kindly General Lee,” by Adam Serwer, tells that side of the story, which was never taught, either. As a slave owner, Lee broke up enslaved families by hiring them off to other plantations, and brutally punished two enslaved men caught trying to escape. Wesley Norris, one of the men, recalled that they were whipped and then Lee, “not satisfied with simply lacerating our naked flesh, ordered the overseer to thoroughly wash our backs with brine, which was done.” In an 1856 letter, Lee wrote that slavery was a “a moral & political evil,” but “a greater evil to the white man than to the black race.... The blacks are immeasurably better off here than in Africa, morally, socially & physically. The painful discipline they are undergoing, is necessary for their instruction as a race.” During the war, Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia captured free black Americans and brought them back to the South as property. And after the war, Lee was no supporter of black rights. He told a New York Herald reporter “that unless some humane course is adopted, based on wisdom and Christian principles, you do a gross wrong and injustice to the whole negro race in setting them free. And it is only this consideration that has led the wisdom, intelligence and Christianity of the South to support and defend the institution up to this time.”