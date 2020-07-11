Letter: Legal doesn't mean ethical

Suppose my friends and I visit a marina. We notice a party-yacht with a limited capacity life-raft readying to leave port. There are more passengers and crew than can safely board it during an emergency. The vessel is brimming with inebriated revelers, enjoying life but throwing caution to the wind with their raucous and reckless behavior. We don’t relish being Captain Killjoys, but we see a glaring problem. We raise our concern to the crew, but they angrily rebuke the caveat by using choice words and impugning our collective character. They claim there are enough life-vests aboard; although nobody is wearing one. They become more enraged when they notice a box marked “emergency flare pistol” under my arm by retorting “How hypocritical of you to tell us what isn’t safe, that type of signal-flare is too dangerous; you shouldn’t own one because criminals have used them to hurt people!” They sarcastically demand that unless we personally replace their life-raft, and pay to maintain it, we should just pipe down, because it’s not our vessel. It’s tragically obvious that if there is an emergency, someone else is going to needlessly perish while others will continue to live and party on. They dismiss us and hastily sail off while flipping the bird.
This hypothetical scenario is reflective of the culture of abortion. If this was their yacht, there wouldn’t be space inside the life-raft for an unexpected infant if an emergency occurred. They argue it’s a burden to care for because it will cause undue psychological and physical stress for those aboard. It will consume limited resources; therefore, its presence compromises everyone’s chances of survival and quality of life. Ironically, this situation is avoidable under most circumstances.
Domestically, roughly 2,300 infants die each day so others can live without hindrance. The Titanic carried the legally required number of lifeboats, yet many died because there wasn’t enough for everyone when the purportedly safe and unsinkable became sinkable. Even if a procedure is deemed legal, that doesn’t imply it’s ethical or just; especially, when little lives are intentionally erased.
JONATHAN SEIDEL
ROANOKE