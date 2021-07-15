Letter: Legal substances enjoyed in moderation

Who in their misspent youth smoked marijuana? I'm sure it is on a lot of college campuses. It was on mine. I'm a senior citizen. I may or may not have smoked pot. If I did, I didn't inhale. (Thank you, President Bill Clinton.)

A serious question is whether it should have been legalized? A lot of people were sent to jail over the years, sometimes for possession of even a small amount of grass. It should have been legalized years ago. Nobody I know suffered from "Reefer Madness."

I live in Radford and we have an excellent brewery on Second Street and a great coffee house on Main Street that provide alcohol and caffeine. I prefer my coffee and beer. I imbibe in moderation. Marijuana is dangerous if used excessively, but so are some other legal substances.

Frank Mathews, Radford