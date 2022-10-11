Letter: Legal system needs to support victims of violence

The headline could have been: “Domestic Violence Victim Convicted for Surviving.” When I read Mike Gangloff’s Sept. 23 article ("Beaten woman convicted") about Judge Charlie Dorsey’s bench trial conviction of a battered woman for the death of a man she literally did not kill I was thunderstruck.

My first thought upon finishing the article was, “That could be me.”

Twenty-five years ago I left a violent relationship, a year and a half after my partner tried to kill me. It was a terrible calculus to plan to leave in a way I thought he would let me survive.

I am heartsick by the decision to pursue charges against Ms. Poindexter. Now a victim has been convicted of the crimes her dead batterer is actually responsible for: bringing violence to her and her children’s lives. Today she and her children are being harmed by a system that should be helping them.

She and her children are not safe now. This family is poised to be injured forever with felony convictions and jail time, ripping a mother from her children when they need her most.

A family caught in domestic violence needs help: social services and counseling, not jail time and foster care. They need love. A real safety net to help them build a life of safety, hope and stability for their family away from the abusive partner. Often it takes moving to a new place, building a new life, finding ways to support your children on your own. This is not simple or straightforward.

Can the legal system become a healer for families experiencing violence in the home? Can the legal system begin to heal this family? Or will they continue to be battered by the system?

There is still a path toward healing.

Is there a way to offer probation, not jail time, and the social services and counseling that Ms. Poindexter and her children so desperately need to heal, find wholeness, and a future free of violence and pain?

That would be a way to balance the scales of justice and mercy.

Jennifer Owen-O’Quill, Roanoke