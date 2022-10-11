Letter: Legal system needs to support victims of violence

The headline could have been: “Domestic Violence Victim Convicted for Surviving.” When I read Mike Gangloff’s Sept. 23 article ("Beaten woman convicted") about Judge Charlie Dorsey’s bench trial conviction of a battered woman for the death of a man she literally did not kill I was thunderstruck.
My first thought upon finishing the article was, “That could be me.”
Twenty-five years ago I left a violent relationship, a year and a half after my partner tried to kill me. It was a terrible calculus to plan to leave in a way I thought he would let me survive.
I am heartsick by the decision to pursue charges against Ms. Poindexter. Now a victim has been convicted of the crimes her dead batterer is actually responsible for: bringing violence to her and her children’s lives. Today she and her children are being harmed by a system that should be helping them.
People are also reading…
She and her children are not safe now. This family is poised to be injured forever with felony convictions and jail time, ripping a mother from her children when they need her most.
A family caught in domestic violence needs help: social services and counseling, not jail time and foster care. They need love. A real safety net to help them build a life of safety, hope and stability for their family away from the abusive partner. Often it takes moving to a new place, building a new life, finding ways to support your children on your own. This is not simple or straightforward.
Can the legal system become a healer for families experiencing violence in the home? Can the legal system begin to heal this family? Or will they continue to be battered by the system?
There is still a path toward healing.
Is there a way to offer probation, not jail time, and the social services and counseling that Ms. Poindexter and her children so desperately need to heal, find wholeness, and a future free of violence and pain?
That would be a way to balance the scales of justice and mercy.
Jennifer Owen-O’Quill, Roanoke