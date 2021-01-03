Letter: Legalize marijuana

The MORE (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement) Act of 2019 (H.R. 3884) passed in the House 12/3/2020. In a weekly e-newsletter 12/7/2020, Congressman Morgan Griffith doubted that constituents believe the MORE Act (H.R. 3884) to be an urgent concern this year. I am a constituent and am not pleased that Griffith did not support the MORE Act because it does address an urgent concern.

As of 12/12/2020, 5,883 people incarcerated in Virginia’s jails and prisons have tested positive for COVID; 270 of prison staff have also tested positive. Thirty-six people have died. It is an urgent concern to keep as many people out of prison as possible. Add to this the racial disparities in enforcement of drug laws, especially the enforcement of marijuana laws, and it’s clear that people of color may lose their lives during this crisis because of possession of a drug that rich white people use with impunity.

Legalization of marijuana supports jobs and social programs. For example, Washington state collected almost $400 million in legal marijuana income during the 2019 fiscal year. Revenue was distributed to support health and education, among other areas. In Colorado, marijuana sales brought in almost $2 billion in 2019 and almost $10 billion total since sales started in 2014, with the large majority coming from retail, vs. medical, sales.