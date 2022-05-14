Letter: Legislation needs to demonstrate real respect for life

Let me say first that I was raised Catholic and was taught that abortion is a sin. When I started medical school I was vehemently opposed to it.

After I saw my first patient with an unplanned pregnancy, it washed over me that it was none of my business to step into her life. I realized I knew nothing about what it meant to her.

Everyone who feels strongly about these issues needs to think carefully about what their motives are.

To be convinced that legislation to block abortion is truly prompted by respect for human life, I need to see these laws in place first:

The man must legally be on the hook for 50% of the cost of raising this child, none of this "oh, you only make so much so you only have to pay $25 a month" garbage. The mom doesn't get that option.

There must be free and easy access to birth control for females of ALL ages.

There must be automatic Medicaid and welfare for all of these children to prove that you actually care about THEM.

There must be automatic free care, including health care as well as help in the home for the severely handicapped children who are born. They are often not adoptable.

There must be free day care for all unplanned children.

When those laws are in place then perhaps you can convince me that this is really about respect for life, rather than oppressing women.

Bonnie Culkin, Roanoke