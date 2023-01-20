Letter: Legislators need to remember they are public servants

This month our Congress and various state legislatures have convened for new sessions. Each group, to varying degrees, will make decisions that impact our lives. It is my hope and prayer that each member of Congress and the various legislatures can remember that they are servants of the people. All the people.

Since the mid-1980s I’ve been a member of Rotary. Like many civic clubs and organizations, Rotarians believe in "Service above Self." We are guided by what we call "The Four Way Test" in our daily lives and work. That test guides our actions in the communities where we live and serve. It goes like this:

Of the things we think, say and do,

Is it the truth?

Is it fair to all concerned?

Will it build good will and better friendships?

Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

My club repeats the test as it leaves every meeting.

It is my belief that members of Congress and our state legislatures should add the Four Way Test to their Oath of Office. We would all be in a better place if they did! God Bless America!

Ronald May, Onancock