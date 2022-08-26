Letter: Legislature must do more to bolster direct care workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the crisis in care in this country, but for people with disabilities, this crisis was decades in the making.

Before the pandemic, there was a nationwide shortage of direct care workers, those who support people with disabilities in their homes and communities with employment, community access, health and safety, and much more. For people with disabilities, these direct care workers make all the difference between a life in the community and a life without opportunity. Despite this work, their value is not reflected in wages, forcing them to work long hours and multiple jobs just to try to get by. The pandemic and associated inflation have made this crisis even worse!

The Virginia legislature recently approved a measly 7.5% raise as part of the state budget passed in June, a far cry from the $16.29 that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services requested for consumer-directed direct support attendants. The current pay rate following the dismal pay increase is only $12.70, which is barely above the upcoming state minimum wage increase that goes into effect in January 2023. A sizable raise for direct care workers is long overdue. Their job is critical and they deserve a pay rate that reflects their value. Anything less is a disgrace.

I have depended on consumer-directed personal assistance services for more than 20 years. I require direct care workers to be able to work, pursue social interests, engage in my community, attend appointments, etc. I never would have been able to attend college and graduate school without direct care workers.

This critical workforce does vital tasks to support people with disabilities in their communities. We need the Virginia legislature to support a historic investment in the Medicaid home and community-based system to create more direct care jobs to meet the growing need and increase wages for the current workforce. Without this investment, people with disabilities and their direct care workers will fall further behind.

Jessica Swanson, Roanoke