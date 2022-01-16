Letter: Legislature should protect families from utility cutoffs

Our region was hit by some very cold weather in the first week of January, and I thought about how lucky our family is that we have the resources to cover our electric bills.

Not everyone is so lucky, especially many low-income families with medical issues or disabilities.

Virginia lawmakers created a few months of moratoriums on cutoffs during the pandemic. But the hardships continue for thousands of families. For them a cutoff now can be a matter of life or death.

I was ashamed to see that our state is way behind many states when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable families from such cutoffs. South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi all have policies in place that provide various protections for households from being disconnected from their power and water.

I read that there are new bills going before the Virginia legislature to provide protections for those vulnerable families. I write this to encourage folks to do as I have done: write our representatives in Richmond to ask for these simple solutions that can save lives.

Edward H. Davis, Emory