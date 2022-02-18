Letter: 'Legitimate political discourse'?

The Roanoke Gas Co. isn't the only "utility" dealing with gas, for the Republican National Committee continues to gaslight our country, and unfortunately, in ways which don't illuminate the truth.

The RNC recently declared, as the New York Times reported, "the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and events that led to it [were] ‘legitimate political discourse.’”

Is the RNC talking about people who broke glass using stolen police shields?

Are they talking about bashing police with fire extinguishers?

Are they talking about using flags with the Stars and Stripes to pummel police?

Are they talking about dragging an officer down concrete stairs into a sea of rioters and then removing his taser and discharging it into the unfortunate officer?

Are we talking about the construction of a gallows and chanting "Hang Mike Pence"?

Are we talking about the Republican "officials" who signed fake electoral ballots at the urging of Trump officials and submitted them to the federal government?

How low does the bar of civility/morality have to go before enough of the 70 million voters for Trump utter, as Howard Beale said in the alternate universe version of "Network": "I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to follow Trumpism anymore?"

Jeh Johnson, former DHS director, remarked Feb. 6 that: "So I guess you say the riot last year didn't happen, then what, the World Trade Center never fell down?"

Noted constitutional lawyer George Conway said the other day: "If somebody was engaged in legitimate political discourse on Jan. 6, then they have nothing to fear from the Jan. 6 Committee or anyone else. We've gone from cowardice to depravity in the Republican Party."

Should Trump escape an orange jumpsuit and be referred to as #47, he informed a rally that: "If it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly."

Tell that to officers such as Michael Fanone who suffered a heart attack, concussion and PTSD, or to the families of officers who took their own lives because of the horror of the day.

Your choice: the Constitution, or Trump.

Ron Malachowsky, Roanoke