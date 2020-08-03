You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Lend me your fears
Letter: Lend me your fears

Friends, Americans, countrymen — lend me your fears.

I come to divide the nation, not lead it.

The evil that I tweet will live after me;

the truth will be twisted by nationalist drones.

So let it be with America.

My critics say I am dangerous

— is that so grievous a fault?

America, you have enabled me.

Obama; Bush; Bush, Sr.;

and Clinton were honorable men,

Despite their various differences,

all honorable men.

But I’ll make America chaos,

subservient only to me.

My critics say I am dangerous,

and my critics are honorable men.

But did they entertain at great rallies,

where hatred made your heart full?

Is it this that seems dangerous?

When all are are divided, no Union is left;

Nations should be made of sterner stuff.

Oh America, thou art ruled by brutish beasts!

For you have lost your reason!—Bear with me;

My prescription bottle is in my pocket,

And I must pause to tweak.

~ Trumpus Antonius

ERIC NOLAN

ROANOKE

