In response to the opinion published in The Roanoke Times titled "City should start over on Williamson Road" on Feb. 15, and with the recent death of another pedestrian on Williamson Road, I too am tired of hearing the city of Roanoke's excuses for delaying the improvements on Williamson Road.

There needs to be sidewalks constructed on every portion of Williamson Road, from Orange Avenue to Peters Creek Road.

Dwayne D'Ardenne with the city of Roanoke has replied to my numerous emails with the same excuse. On Feb. 2 his reply to my email was the $480,000 grant awarded to the city cannot be allocated toward improvements along Williamson Road, or Hershberger Road or Tayloe Avenue. Regardless of yet another excuse the city of Roanoke has the funds to make improvements to especially Williamson Road.

Isn't it time the city and all businesses on Williamson Road stopped talking about making improvements and actually make these improvements?

Tina Hendrick, Roanoke