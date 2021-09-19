Letter: Less talk, more truth

This would be a more truthful world, if people in power resisted their uncontrollable urge to talk! Notice how presidential spokesperson, Jen Psaki, always uses Democrat “talking points” when responding to reporters!

Democrats love to talk about “mask mandates” for kids returning to school. They talk often about proper “distancing,” but they hardly ever talk about the “science” supporting these mandates, nor the part teachers' unions played in their decisions.

Progressives love to talk about their compassion for illegal immigrants crossing our borders. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has even said our open borders are unsustainable. But Democrats never tell us how many criminals, gang members and COVID-19 carriers, have crossed our borders! And remember, these illegals are quickly dispatched all around the country, without prior notice.

The “Dems” talk about the high crime rates, and “rail” about “systemic police racism.” But they never talk about their support for “defunding the police” as a reason for the current lawlessness! Nor do they ever mention governance by “ blue state” mayors and governors, who don’t enforce laws and release culprits quickly, without bail or jail time.