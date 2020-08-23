Letter: Lessons from France

In order of occurrence in this perceptive editorial ("Lessons from Bastille Day," July 14):
The “genius of France”: French foreign minister Villepin (2004) said that whenever he had an issue, he would ask himself, “What would Napoleon do?” This is foolish, impractical romanticism.
Yes, Thomas Jefferson showed his juvenile quality to -- by romanticizing the bloodiness of the French Revolution. Later we’ll discuss his good qualities.
“Germany has lots of memorials to its soldiers who died in WW I…” World War I was based on the Kaiser’s desire to have an empire (German East Africa, etc.) and a world-class navy (shoving aside England’s), so this war was also unnecessary, and evil (Germany wrecked the Low Countries’ industry, hence Reparations fairly assessed), and therefore those who fought for it should not receive glory.
“…generations spent glorifying ‘the Lost Cause’:” Unfortunately, respect for slavery and for the Southern way of endurance apart from slavery, became conflated as the Lost Cause. You could take the Cross of St. Andrew (saltire on the Scots’ blue flag) and use it to symbolize the South’s (mostly Scots-Irish pioneers’) hardiness and pride, apart from bondage. But such did not occur. Interesting that liberals preach “don’t judge” and “don’t hate” but then they attribute all shortcomings or evils to Southerners, with gross hypocrisy. They need to read Thomas Frank’s “What’s the Matter with Kansas?” (more accurately could be called “What’s the Matter with the Heartland?”)
“What should be the standard here?” Grant not only fought the war but as President (1871) smashed the Klan! That’s something the kids—and most adults—don’t know. Certainly he is deserving of respect and glory. Jefferson was a slaver, dreamer, debtor, and the principal author of the Declaration of Independence. Yet there is another, giant role in which he contributed vitally to the expansion and betterment of these United States. It is how he “played” the Spanish in buying, possessing, and exploring the Louisiana Purchase (the French were just caretakers for the Spanish).
Carter Glass: Just because conservative outlier Ron Paul says “End the Fed” doesn’t make Glass a hero. Had he not set up the Federal Reserve and FDIC, others would have.
ROBERT YOUNG
ROANOKE
