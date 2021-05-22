Letter: Lessons of plastic bag tax

Such a hopeful article on the new plastic shopping bag tax (May 19, “Roanoke approves plastic shopping bag tax: set to take effect Jan. 1”).

I loved the way Nell Boyle, Roanoke’s sustainability coordinator, referred to the measure as “the tax you can avoid.”

Putting a price on pollution is not about punishing people. It is about giving people an additional reason to do what they already know is right.

For too long we have looked on the cheapness of fossil fuels as good for us, especially the poor and powerless. But the cheapness keeps us coming back for more, and the pollution hurts the poor and powerless the most!

When we speak of ‘environmental justice’ we mean many things, but the core issue is equity. Air and water pollution on the road to climate disasters are not equity.

Microplastics getting into the food of poor people, elderly poor people dying in climate driven summer heat waves, these things are not a bargain. A price on pollution is our friend, not our enemy.

Chris Wiegard, volunteer, Citizens Climate Lobby, Chester