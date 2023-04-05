Roanoke City Council should not rezone the Evans Spring property. It may be true that it’s the largest remaining “developable” site in the city, but developing Evans Spring would only delay the inevitable. What will Roanoke do when all available land is built and paved over? Building in or near a flood plain like Evans Spring would cause damage to existing homes and businesses downstream. It would destroy existing tree canopy. And for Roanoke, it would make the growing climate crisis worse. The Roanoke City Council should follow the City Plan 2040 — especially the part titled “Harmony With Nature” (http://planroanoke.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Updated-Web-Summaries-11.pdf).