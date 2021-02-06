Letter: Let not evil triumph

I am ashamed of my Representative Ben Cline. His slavish devotion to President Trump, regardless of the president’s behavior, and his advocating overturning an election that so many sources have indicated was secure and legitimate, has culminated in an attack on the Capitol of the United States. Although Rep. Cline may disavow the violence, he is complicit in that violence. Just what did he think President Trump was advocating when Trump told his followers to march on the Capitol and take back their government?
As a leader, Ben Cline should be demonstrating exemplary behavior and he should be educating his constituents regarding the truth. Demonizing Nancy Pelosi and rationalizing not voting for the $2,000 for our suffering citizens by saying he didn’t want to reward New York and California, which he contends mismanaged their governments, is just a feeble excuse. He doesn’t want to help our fellow American citizens who are suffering from the economic results of a pandemic, made worse by the Trump administration’s denial of the severity of the pandemic.
What could be Ben’s motives? Money? Power? Glory at any price? I am sure that if he presented the truth to his constituents, most would generally accept the truth. Is the dissolution of our democracy worth any financial and political success to which he aspires? Indeed, he has mastered the art of saying nothing to his constituents to rationalize his positions which parallel President Trump’s positions almost word for word. Representative Cline needs a huge dose of courage. Trump cannot do anything to him, if Cline stands up for the truth. We could then be proud of our leader rather than embarrassed by him. It is time for Representative Cline to speak the truth. Evil triumphs only when good men are silent.