Recently, my organization, Power for Tomorrow, sent mailers applauding Del. Jason Ballard for supporting commonsense legislation that will save Virginia residential electric customers $6 to $7 on their monthly power bills while strengthening regulatory oversight of electric companies.

Specifically, the new law will save Dominion Energy customers $350 million by eliminating several "riders" — or additional project fees on a customer’s electric bill — and simplify the billing process.

The legislation also prevents state regulators from having to add costs to electric bills to account for unanticipated cost overruns, like the recent increase in cost of steel and solar panels. This fix will help ensure people are paying for the electricity they use today — not getting hit with fees for something that happened in the past.

This bipartisan legislation also allows for much needed investments in a secure and safe energy grid. Affordable and reliable energy will improve lives and create a stable business environment to spur economic growth.

The mailers were sent to voters in the districts of the Virginia lawmakers — both Democrats and Republicans — who showed leadership to pass this important legislation.

As we settle into summer, and ratepayers are forced to manage with higher power bills, we should be grateful to lawmakers like Del. Ballard, who backed legislation to lower electric bills in the commonwealth.

Gary Meltz, Washington, D.C., Executive Director, Power for Tomorrow