Letter: Let the Irish apply

Lincoln got flak because Mary Todd’s Kentucky family held slaves; but he made the 13th Amendment possible, and enabled war by his firm stance before taking office, prohibiting secession.

Some slaveowners raped female slaves, for sexual or extramarital kicks, or increasing “the people.” That the women were beautiful made their situation worse. That young men frequently fought against brutal punishment (necessitating flight North), and the young women and their children were hated by owners’ wives and fellow slaves, is documented in Harriet Jacob's disturbing 1861 autobiographical novel "Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl.”

Details of American slavery from Colonial times appear in John Edgar Wideman’s indispensable compendium of African-American writings, "My Soul Has Grown Deep.” Reading these should increase, not destroy, compassion.

How much ink has been shed and dollars diverted from compassionate change?

How long will this madcap situation continue?

Has intolerance reached Absolute Saturation Point?

Blaming others perceived as different dates to prehistory; it is past time to destroy the sign "No Irish Need Apply"; let's say, Everyone Welcome, Accepted, and Beloved. Then we can get to work — interacting.

Pernie Forehand, Vinton