Letter: Let your voice be heard

Now is the time to make your voice heard on redistricting. Every 10 years, following the census count, states redraw district lines for state legislatures and the U.S. Congress. For the first time, Virginia citizens have the opportunity to comment on draft district maps for Congress, state Senate, and House of Delegates before they are submitted to the General Assembly for approval.

In the past, the General Assembly drew district maps without public input. Last year Virginians voted overwhelmingly to establish a bipartisan commission to draw district lines. The commission, composed of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens, has been meeting since February and is almost ready to finalize the draft maps.

How do you want to be represented in the General Assembly for the next 10 years? View draft maps and submit your comments to the Virginia Redistricting Commission by visiting their website at https://www.virginiaredistricting.org/. You can also sign up to speak at an online public hearing or send an email to varedist@dls.virginia.gov

Margaret Layne, Blacksburg

 

