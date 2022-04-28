Letter: Let's appreciate our law enforcement professionals

Every citizen of the Commonwealth of Virginia should take great pride in the recent actions of Virginia State Trooper Kyle DeHart.

As described in an April 20 article published in The Roanoke Times ["Trooper rescues baby after pursuit, fiery crash"], Trooper DeHart crawled into a crashed and burning SUV to save the life of a 5-month-old infant. The baby's mother was later charged with felony DUI, felony child neglect, felony eluding police, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

So many times members of law enforcement are not given the thanks they so tremendously deserve for going above and beyond the call of duty to selflessly serve and protect the members of their community.

They are very frequently criticized and often ridiculed for actions they have taken performing a dangerous job that many citizens don’t fully understand and would never consider doing themselves.

We should show the members of law enforcement our profound appreciation and thanks by giving them our respect and support as they are called upon daily to respond to every manner of crisis and crime while we expect them to deliver policing services with more efficiency, professionalism and compassion.

Mike Johnson, Roanoke