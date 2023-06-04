I appreciate The Roanoke Times’ coverage of the recent peaceful protest at Glen Cove Elementary School. The situation at the school raised many questions, and I’m suggesting a path toward resolution, one I’ve shared with school system leaders.

What is the most effective way to educate students while also looking after their health, safety and well-being?

People should work together, as a caring team, on their behalf. Too, students should be invited into the conversation and their concerns should be heard. So much of what we’re witnessing may be ignoring their individual needs and their personal realities. After all, not one of them is the same as the next.

If a student or staff member says they don’t feel safe, welcome or respected in school, they should be listened to. How are the needs of all staff and students best met?

What constitutes a safe, welcoming school for all students and staff? How could school system leaders better bridge the gap we’re seeing and promote civil, productive conversations on this issue?

It would be wise to form a school system committee, bringing stakeholders to the table to discuss the needs of students and staff as they pertain to ensuring safe, healthy welcoming schools for all.

Folks are getting bogged down in negativity and it’s impacting Roanoke County’s students, staff and families. School system leaders can turn this around and their positive actions could be a model for other school systems to emulate.

It’s simply not productive to get stuck in a negative loop wherein there are continued miscommunications, hurled insults and accusations, and hard feelings. By their very nature, wedge issues present barriers to working together to create positive outcomes for students and contribute to that negative loop.

Forming a committee to include parents, staff and students would exhibit inclusive, transparent and accountable leadership. Surely, objectives that help students and staff feel safe, welcome, cared about and respected could be agreed upon.

Working together, I believe ideas and solutions that help create a more positive path forward for the school system can be formulated.

Laura Bowman, Roanoke

(The writer is past president, Roanoke County Council of PTAs; past chair, Roanoke County Public Schools Parent Advisory Council; and past chair, Prevention Council of Roanoke County)