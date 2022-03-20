Letter: Let's focus on domestic problems

We knew that Russia interfered in our election in 2016. Vladimir Putin denied that Russia was involved in a televised program that I watched. Now the Russian armed forces are attacking Ukraine mercilessly. We are trying to help the people of Ukraine without engaging the Russian forces. I sure hope we can do that.

What do we do now? We finally got a lot of people vaccinated and the number of cases of the virus has been going down. We still are acting on the cautious side in some places. The pandemic caused a real glitch in our supply of goods. We have record inflation and although there has been a rise in wages for a lot of people, it was not enough.

What can the government do about rising prices and rents? Our current governor lacks more than just experience. Unlike President Joe Biden, what our current governor did before he was elected did not prepare him for the job. The safety net that protects vulnerable people has too many holes in it. Perhaps we need some price controls soon.

Francis Mathews, Radford