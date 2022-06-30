Letter: Let's move toward a voting system that works best

Presently, voters who prefer a candidate or party other than Democrats or Republicans must settle for their lesser of two evils (D/R), if they want to have a meaningful impact on the outcome of the election. In my previous letter ("Approval voting for Virginia," Sept. 21, 2021) I wrote about "approval voting," and how it is the most efficient single-winner voting method reform, because it solves vote splitting without adding any new complexity. But what if the party you support is a minority in every district? How can it achieve representation?

Introducing "proportional representation," a branch of voting methods that aim to elect a group of candidates that approximately reflect the divisions (party, candidate, policy) in the electorate. What does this mean? Assume Virginians' true political party preferences are as follows: 40% Democrat, 10% Green, 10% Libertarian and 40% Republican. Under proportional representation, the Virginia legislature should then follow that same 40-10-10-40 split.

There are many options for proportional representation, including proportional approval voting, but because Virginia recently opted to allow "ranked choice voting" (RCV) in local government elections, I will discuss that.

How does proportional RCV work? First, a vote quota is set to determine which candidates make the cut. Voters rank each candidate, and any candidate with enough first-place votes to reach the quota is elected. Surplus votes, votes for a candidate in excess of the quota, are transferred to that ballot's next highest ranked candidate. If no candidate has enough votes to reach the quota, the candidate with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated and the ballots recounted, ignoring votes for eliminated candidates. This process continues until all seats have been filled or the number of candidates remaining equals the number of seats to fill. More detail can be found under its other name: "single transferable vote."

If we are to move to RCV, it should be to proportional RCV, so that voters can better express their preferences and be better represented. I encourage everyone to learn more about different voting methods, including proportional representation, and to continue this conversation with others, so that we might adopt the system that works best for Virginia.

Brian Stephenson, Salem