Letter: Let's not give in to election deniers

It has become more common for candidates, specifically Republican candidates, to admit they will only accept the results of an election if they win.

For those who continue to deny the validity of the 2020 elections, I have two questions. Why even hold elections? Why not just “crown” the candidate who first declares they’re running for office, and who declares they won’t accept any results other than their victory. Think of the money that will be saved, since no one will have to campaign!

I would hope everyone could agree this is a horrible suggestion. I would also hope everyone could agree on the validity of the 2020 elections. But, as I’ve heard throughout my life, “If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.” 

Holly Moore, Salem

